Bokf Na Has $36.33 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $800.56. 1,132,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.