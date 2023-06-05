Bokf Na Has $18.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,015,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 146,234 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 208,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,589,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,817,000 after purchasing an additional 349,018 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $49.11. 1,697,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

