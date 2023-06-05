Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $126.87. 14,104,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,561,660. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $127.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

