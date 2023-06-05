Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. 1,697,873 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.