Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.31. The stock had a trading volume of 663,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

