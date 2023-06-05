Bokf Na Acquires 1,804 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,355. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

