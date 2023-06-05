BNP Paribas Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Underperform

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at $57,478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,951,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $29,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

