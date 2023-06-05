BNB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $518.17 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. BNB has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion and approximately $518.17 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $290.64 or 0.01089969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,855,658 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,855,742.0183171. The last known price of BNB is 300.75513296 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1446 active market(s) with $352,258,317.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
