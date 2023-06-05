BNB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $518.17 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. BNB has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion and approximately $518.17 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $290.64 or 0.01089969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,855,658 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

