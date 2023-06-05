BML Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)

BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,000. Disc Medicine Opco makes up about 9.5% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Disc Medicine Opco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth $4,843,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of IRON traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,259. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

