BML Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA)

BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 243,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Lisata Therapeutics makes up 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 3.10% of Lisata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $467,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Lisata Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. 18,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.22. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc develops biopharmaceuticals. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. It is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively.

