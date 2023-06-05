BML Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,110,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Verrica Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.9% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 2.70% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. 107,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $243.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.99.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a dermatology therapeutics company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include Pipeline VP-102, Pipeline VP-103, and Pipeline VP-315. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

