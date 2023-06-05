bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $386.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.89. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,054.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 142.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $50,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.