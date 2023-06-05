BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. 3,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

