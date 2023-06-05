BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 103,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $610,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $277,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

