BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.24. 58,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

