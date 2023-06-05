BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 161,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 134,912 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 112,858 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

