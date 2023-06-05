BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.25. 37,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

