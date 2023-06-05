BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $39.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $681.86 on Monday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $661.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

