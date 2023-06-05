BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.
BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $39.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.
BlackRock Price Performance
NYSE BLK opened at $681.86 on Monday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $661.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
