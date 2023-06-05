BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 16.24. 165,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of 16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of 16.09. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.33 and a twelve month high of 17.89.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

