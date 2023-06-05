BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,303. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 89,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 103,143 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

