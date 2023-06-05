BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,005. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.