Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00117847 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029783 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

