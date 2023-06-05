Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $112.26 or 0.00424516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $74.23 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,443.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00119163 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024792 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,411,438 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

