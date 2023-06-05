Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $371.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $371.10 and last traded at $371.10, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.88 and a 200 day moving average of $415.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
