Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $371.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $371.10 and last traded at $371.10, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.88 and a 200 day moving average of $415.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO.B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $676.84 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.