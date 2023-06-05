Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Bilibili stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

