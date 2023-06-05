BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 6%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 536,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,038,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $667.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,956.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,825 shares of company stock valued at $152,696 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.