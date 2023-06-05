BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 6%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 536,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,038,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.
BigCommerce Stock Down 4.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $667.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.
Insider Transactions at BigCommerce
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.