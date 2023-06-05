Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Head-To-Head Survey

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Air and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 2 0 3.00 AtriCure 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Beyond Air currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 302.62%. AtriCure has a consensus target price of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.49%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than AtriCure.

This table compares Beyond Air and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -63.60% -49.23% AtriCure -10.81% -9.18% -7.14%

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Air and AtriCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 184.70 -$43.18 million ($1.93) -2.77 AtriCure $330.38 million 6.70 -$46.47 million ($0.82) -57.23

Beyond Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AtriCure beats Beyond Air on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. It operates under the Beyond Air and Beyond Cancer segments. The firm developed the LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

