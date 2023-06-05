Bessemer Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $204.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,613. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $287.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average is $218.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

