Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 517 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE PAYC traded up $11.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.96. The company had a trading volume of 401,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.76 and its 200 day moving average is $300.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

