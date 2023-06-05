Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 3,837 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

AAP traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.11. 3,081,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

