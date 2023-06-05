Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NEE traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.62. 2,329,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

