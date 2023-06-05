Bessemer Securities LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.1% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,633. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.19.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

