Bessemer Securities LLC Decreases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 977,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,892. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

