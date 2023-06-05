Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 7,700 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,131. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

