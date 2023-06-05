Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,303,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,622,000 after purchasing an additional 84,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.04.

DPZ stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.48. 216,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,106. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

