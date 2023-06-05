Bessemer Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,588. The company has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

