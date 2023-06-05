Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,858 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Walmart worth $300,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.00. 1,857,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,084. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $404.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,507,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,035,176. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

