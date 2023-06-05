Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,052,898 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Charles Schwab worth $309,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Todd M. Ricketts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,356.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Ricketts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $567,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,356.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,851,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.
The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.
