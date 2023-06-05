Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $184,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.77. 85,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,916. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.44.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.