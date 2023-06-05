Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,784,917 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,784,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,796,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,924,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,300,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.66 and a 200-day moving average of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $275.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,598. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.