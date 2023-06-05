Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,648,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Chevron worth $834,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

