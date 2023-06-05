Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 856,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $170,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.03. 734,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,573. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average of $204.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.