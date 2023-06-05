Bessemer Group Inc. Has $178.50 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of AON worth $178,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,351,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 63,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in AON by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in AON by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $313.32. 147,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,522. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

