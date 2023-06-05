Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.35

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 533755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953 over the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

