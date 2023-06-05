Beldex (BDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.65 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $240.05 million and $3.65 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,890.39 or 0.06970665 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00054560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00017659 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,027,845 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,427,845 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.