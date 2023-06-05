Barclays Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $15.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on S. DA Davidson cut SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $13.44 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

