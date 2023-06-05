Barclays Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$93.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$82.00 to C$93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.86. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

