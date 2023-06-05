Barclays Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $83.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.06.

Elastic Stock Up 0.9 %

ESTC opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 418.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

