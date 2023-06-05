Bank of America Cuts ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $6.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

