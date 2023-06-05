Bank of America Cuts ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $6.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance
Shares of RNW stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.