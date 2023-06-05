Bank of America Cuts Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $24.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HASI. Cowen cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HASI stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 752.42%.

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,132,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,061,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,567,000 after buying an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

